 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19647474 Edited 19 August 2025 – 02:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
⬖ Added additional save data backup restore to specifically mitigate a very rare Steam cloud data loss.

If your game save data was lost, you can restore it: Main Menu -> 💾 -> RESTORE 1 or RESTORE 2 (you can safely try both options in any order).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3655581
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3655582
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3655583
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link