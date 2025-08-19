 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19647397 Edited 19 August 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update features quite a few bug fixes, please check out the notes here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1233070/discussions/0/605290750430806025


Here is a history of changes since the Mysterious Update launched:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1233070/discussions/0/592904149587292277/

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1233071
