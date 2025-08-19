 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19647340 Edited 19 August 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hot fix addresses issues from the latest Pets & Global Chat update.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Dark Voyage issues

  • Pets: Fixed Golden Retriever t-posing at dog park

  • Pets: Fixed Corgi being offset

  • Pets: Fixed pets floating in Underwater Condo (while inside)

  • Condo: Fixed Game World Port Panel use prompt being wrong

  • Condo: Fixed Doghouse coloring issues

  • Condo: Fixed Cupcake Wrappers having back-face culling

  • Fixed Holdable Catsack Popsicle not removing properly

Changes

  • Condo: Added Pet Supplies to Pets / Critter category

  • Condo: Added a width property to the Rope / Cable items

