This hot fix addresses issues from the latest Pets & Global Chat update.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Dark Voyage issues
Pets: Fixed Golden Retriever t-posing at dog park
Pets: Fixed Corgi being offset
Pets: Fixed pets floating in Underwater Condo (while inside)
Condo: Fixed Game World Port Panel use prompt being wrong
Condo: Fixed Doghouse coloring issues
Condo: Fixed Cupcake Wrappers having back-face culling
Fixed Holdable Catsack Popsicle not removing properly
Changes
Condo: Added Pet Supplies to Pets / Critter category
Condo: Added a width property to the Rope / Cable items
Changed files in this update