This hot fix addresses issues from the latest Pets & Global Chat update.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Dark Voyage issues

Pets: Fixed Golden Retriever t-posing at dog park

Pets: Fixed Corgi being offset

Pets: Fixed pets floating in Underwater Condo (while inside)

Condo: Fixed Game World Port Panel use prompt being wrong

Condo: Fixed Doghouse coloring issues

Condo: Fixed Cupcake Wrappers having back-face culling

Fixed Holdable Catsack Popsicle not removing properly

Changes

Condo: Added Pet Supplies to Pets / Critter category

Condo: Added a width property to the Rope / Cable items

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

Join Our Discord

We love awesome people like you!

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

Tower Unite Roadmap

If you love our game and want to support its development, please consider getting a Supporter Pack! We'd be so grateful!





Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: Bug Reports

For suggestions: Submit a Suggestion



<3 PixelTail Games