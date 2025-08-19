 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19647332
Update notes via Steam Community
Outpost supplies will not be displayed when the count is zero.
Added prompt for logistics team in the right-click menu.
Fixed incorrect icon for the hemostatic pack.
Fixed error that occurred when loading production facilities.

