Outpost supplies will not be displayed when the count is zero.
Added prompt for logistics team in the right-click menu.
Fixed incorrect icon for the hemostatic pack.
Fixed error that occurred when loading production facilities.
Update-0.8.119
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3924741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update