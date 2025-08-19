 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19647149 Edited 19 August 2025 – 01:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes & Additions:

  • Fixed many bugs and small issues from the last version.

  • Gameplay and performance optimizations.

  • Added preparations for Multiplayer & Full Release (planned for 2026).

  • Improved the UI design, now more modern and user-friendly.

  • Highlight: The pause menu has been completely redesigned – it is now much more intuitive, easier to access, and far more user-friendly.

  • New: At the game mode selection, you now see short descriptions of each mode, for example:

    • Versus (PvP) – Player vs. Player in classic duels

    • Zombies – Survival mode against waves of undead

Thanks for all your feedback – this update brings us one step closer to the full release!

