Changes & Additions:
Fixed many bugs and small issues from the last version.
Gameplay and performance optimizations.
Added preparations for Multiplayer & Full Release (planned for 2026).
Improved the UI design, now more modern and user-friendly.
Highlight: The pause menu has been completely redesigned – it is now much more intuitive, easier to access, and far more user-friendly.
New: At the game mode selection, you now see short descriptions of each mode, for example:
Versus (PvP) – Player vs. Player in classic duels
Zombies – Survival mode against waves of undead
Thanks for all your feedback – this update brings us one step closer to the full release!
Changed files in this update