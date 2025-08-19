 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19647099 Edited 19 August 2025 – 02:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added the following feature:
  • Added one new BGM track.


Fixed the following issue:
  • Volume settings were not being applied when returning to the title screen.


Changed the following features:
  • Increased BGM volume.
  • Changed the default volume (only affects new users).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3916231
  • Loading history…
