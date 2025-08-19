Hello everyone,



We are excited to bring you a new update for *Relictus: Blackout*! We've been listening to your feedback and working hard to improve the game, and this patch includes some significant changes we think you'll appreciate.



Here's what's new in this update:



* Player Voicelines: New in-game player voicelines have been added to improve communication and immersion.



* Mirzov District Day Map: The Mirzov District map has been updated to a new daytime setting, offering a fresh new look and feel for this popular location.



* Real-time Shadows: We have implemented real-time shadows for better visual quality and a more immersive experience.



* Improved Gun SFX: All weapon sound effects have been updated and enhanced.



* Refined Gunplay & AR Recoil: We've made improvements to the overall gunplay, with a specific focus on making assault rifle recoil feel more balanced and natural.



* Updated Main Menu & Theme Music: The main menu has received a visual refresh and is now accompanied by a new theme song.



Important Note Regarding Player Data:



We want to be transparent about a known issue we are currently investigating. We are aware of a problem where player data, including progress and stats, is not saving correctly. This means that player progress is not being tracked, and we know this is a significant frustration.



Please be assured that we are actively working on a fix for this and will release a patch as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.



Thank you for your continued support!



Grostphere Arts