 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19647054 Edited 19 August 2025 – 01:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

We are excited to bring you a new update for *Relictus: Blackout*! We've been listening to your feedback and working hard to improve the game, and this patch includes some significant changes we think you'll appreciate.

Here's what's new in this update:

* Player Voicelines: New in-game player voicelines have been added to improve communication and immersion.

* Mirzov District Day Map: The Mirzov District map has been updated to a new daytime setting, offering a fresh new look and feel for this popular location.

* Real-time Shadows: We have implemented real-time shadows for better visual quality and a more immersive experience.

* Improved Gun SFX: All weapon sound effects have been updated and enhanced.

* Refined Gunplay & AR Recoil: We've made improvements to the overall gunplay, with a specific focus on making assault rifle recoil feel more balanced and natural.

* Updated Main Menu & Theme Music: The main menu has received a visual refresh and is now accompanied by a new theme song.

Important Note Regarding Player Data:

We want to be transparent about a known issue we are currently investigating. We are aware of a problem where player data, including progress and stats, is not saving correctly. This means that player progress is not being tracked, and we know this is a significant frustration.

Please be assured that we are actively working on a fix for this and will release a patch as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.

Thank you for your continued support!

Grostphere Arts

Changed files in this update

Depot 3217821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link