Patch Notes 0.10.3
Major Fixes
Fixed a number of Multiplayer desync issues.
Fixed the way how traps interact with Brittle and Ward, if the target also has a Shield.
Fixed an issue where “Incendiary Throw” was not performing its effect correctly.
Fixed an issue with BlinkBlade end of turn abilities removing time tokens earlier.
Items with effects that ignore damage taken right after an attack, now execute before retaliate.
Fixed an issue in Quest 24 where players would get stuck if they killed the last enemy in the second room, while standing in a Chaos Beam.
Fixed a potential stuck in Quest 67.
Fixed an issue with missing game files.
Fixed a crash where if all players performed a short rest the game would display an error.
In Quest 16 the platform spots are now counted as a wall while there is no platform for the wallflower battle goal.
Elite Ruined Machines now correctly receive damage from the power conduits in Quest 20.
Minor Fixes
Added a new XP tracker for all the cards in the Inspect window.
Fixed a minor issue with the Push ability.
Fixed an issue where the hero portraits were not showing on the statistics screen.
In Quest 66 elemental infusions now stop once their respective core gets placed.
Removing shadows when you have 5 is now counting towards the Deathwalker mastery.
Doors are now valid teleporting locations.
Fixed a minor issue with the line of sight on Ability card “Cross winds”.
In Quest 107 you can trigger pressure plates even when jumping or flying.
Fixed Ice Wraith attack calculations when at a disadvantage.
Added the amount of money tokens looted at the end of the level statistics screen.
Quick load now correctly loads the latest quick save.
You can no longer inspect tiles in not yet revealed rooms.
Fixed an issue that was leaving the door asset in Level 114 after an undo was performed.
Added a highlighted hex in Quest 116 to symbolise the end of the road.
“One with the mountain” will not trigger if Fist is long resting.
You can no longer teleport a second character in the Chaos Lieutenant room in Quest 15.
Changed files in this update