Patch Notes 0.10.3

Fixed a number of Multiplayer desync issues.

Fixed the way how traps interact with Brittle and Ward, if the target also has a Shield.

Fixed an issue where “Incendiary Throw” was not performing its effect correctly.

Fixed an issue with BlinkBlade end of turn abilities removing time tokens earlier.

Items with effects that ignore damage taken right after an attack, now execute before retaliate.

Fixed an issue in Quest 24 where players would get stuck if they killed the last enemy in the second room, while standing in a Chaos Beam.

Fixed a potential stuck in Quest 67.

Fixed an issue with missing game files.

Fixed a crash where if all players performed a short rest the game would display an error.

In Quest 16 the platform spots are now counted as a wall while there is no platform for the wallflower battle goal.