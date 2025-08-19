 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19646892
Update notes via Steam Community
-Huge performance increase all round
-Optimizations for Steam Deck
-Changes to how Scooter Deck decides wheel friction on impact. Should feel less slippery when landing sometimes
-Minor changes to grind magnet

