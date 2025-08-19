-Huge performance increase all round
-Optimizations for Steam Deck
-Changes to how Scooter Deck decides wheel friction on impact. Should feel less slippery when landing sometimes
-Minor changes to grind magnet
patchie
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3800341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update