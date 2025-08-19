Version 1.0.2.0[color=yellow] Official version [/color][color=yellow] (For recent major updates, please scroll down continuously) [/color]August 19, 2025[color=lightgreen] Important Optimizations [/color]The upper limit of skill cooldown entries has been adjusted from 80% to 95%.2. New attribute - Shield beyond Limit.Note: When applying a shield now, it will be based on the percentage by which this attribute exceeds the maximum health limit of the target3. The corresponding entry libraries for long-handled, shield, armor, and accessory equipment have added an entry for over-limit shields.4. One of the initial loading entries for the sacred equipment, the Star of David and the Helmet of Uzziah, has been modified to Shield over-limit.5. The Beast tide increases the battle difficulty coefficient display to facilitate everyone's experience comparison under the same battle difficulty.Yang Jian's initial intelligence has been adjusted from 37 to 54.7. The automatic release rules for the Eight Treasures Wheel and Lotus Flower Crossing of Calamity skills now do not require health drops.8. The number of points required for career advancement has been significantly reduced, especially for 4th and 5th level occupations.9. The combat part code was restructured to optimize memory and solve the problem of crashing that some players encountered.[color=lightgreen] fix [/color]Fixed the bug where the power entries of the Spirit, Darkness, and Sacred Elements categories were invalid.2. Fixed the issue where the values of equipment, Destiny, and museum achievements exceeded the limit.3. Fixed the issue where the incorrect synthesis forging formula displayed the sacred item formula.Players who encounter the issue of the game crashing in this version can useYou can first choose to block all special effects (esc system Settings) to leave the machine idle, which can solve the problem of sudden crashesThe memory issue caused by special effects still exists at present and will be optimized in subsequent versions.· Open QQ Group Internal test collection Character [color=lightgreen] Zhao Yun redemption code [/color]Press the esc input button in the game and enter "6666" to claim it. Invalid if already claimedThank you all for your support ~ If you encounter any problems or have any suggestions, please leave a message in the steam community or join the QQ group [/color][color=yellow] If you like the game, please give it a steam review! Support the game to keep going! [/color]One more AD:Friends who like to place hang-ups look here, the author's two old games,