We've fixed some of the most immediate and important bugs from launch! There are still some lingering around, but we'll get to those tomorrow. These changes haven't come to Mac yet, we'll get to that in the morning.

Big things:

Fixed a softlock where the Expansion quest could not be completed

Nerfed Starbucks in Cage Fight (again)

Fixed some missing localisation strings (there are plenty left)

Fix for a blackscreen in Cage Fight (hopefully)

Fixed locked progression in Cage Fight

Fix for an infinite hype bug in Cage Fight

Fixes for some teleport bugs

Single stroke battle now deals damage

Added the credits to the build settings. Absolute cinema.

\

Intro volume is now at 60%

Little things:

Some weapons now appear in Retro Glow mode

\

Clean Freak does not appear more than once for the Custodian

Fixed a very strange Force Choke infinite

\

Immolate quest amount reduced

Drink Dash quest reduced

Guns now count better towards the "fire guns" quest

\

Wishlist button removed

Thanks to everyone for reporting bugs! It's been an awesome day, and the support has meant the world to us.

Now back to work!