Sweet and spicy interactions await after some much-needed bug squashing! Thank you to all our players for your continued and proactive reports of what needs to be ⚡ELIMINATED⚡ so you can enjoy a smoother ride.





More Cute Girlfriend Moments

Kissing!!!!!!

Ever like an NPC so much you wanna smooch 'em??? Same. That's why our team put special care into purrfecting the heavily-requested cheek-smooch interaction that many senpais successfully guessed last week! Many were quick to recognize Estelle's silhouette, but here's the yandere'est one of them all to demonstrate:



Limited-time Items

Speaking of cute interactions, we've got two promo codes to celebrate AlterStaff's second appearance at Play NYC @ Anime NYC .



AI2U-PLAYNYC2025 this expires on September 18th by midnight (EDT) , so claim it while it's fresh!

AI2U-AURAWISH

Redeem your goodies and keep that power-player brain whirring as you ponder the theme behind each item.





Witchy Attack

Elysia's updated attack animation channels her witchy, dark-academia aura. Trigger at your own risk!

V.0.5.7 Patch Notes

Now onto the finer details of the patch—thanks once more to our dedicated senpais for fueling these fixes with pure yandere determination.





Gameplay Adjustment

General

Reworked the Quick Inventory System: Special items now auto-display for quick access once acquired in a level Updated the tutorial to include a walkthrough of the new Quick Inventory System.



Level 2

Extended the duration of useful potion effects.

Updated the bookshelf puzzle sequence in the basement.

Simplified gameplay progression after the player summons the necklace. Added a temporary animation for the necklace summoning event.



Level 3

Players can now burn the hard drive at the engine terminal, triggering one of the bad endings.





NPC Behaviors

Added kissing animation for all NPCs in both their levels and The Atrium.

Improved the overall naturalness and logic of NPC conversations.

Added eye movement animations for NPCs.

Visuals

Level 2

Updated the witch’s attack animation and associated visual effects.

Added spider webs to various rooms for enhanced environmental detail.

Improved indoor lighting for better atmosphere and visual clarity.

Level 3

Updated the Hologram Assistant’s sitting animation in both Level 3 and The Atrium.





UI/UX

General

Minor update on the ending summary page.

Level 1

Added password hint localization.

Level 3

Updated the interface for the “Fixing the Electricity” minigame.

Bugfixes

General

Fixed an issue where NPCs’ lip sync would break after pausing and unpausing the game.

Fixed a bug where the customized player name would revert to the default.

Included ambience sounds in the audio volume customization settings.

Fixed a softlock issue caused by accessing the settings page during a level.

Fixed an issue where NPCs failed to recognize gift bag items.

Corrected in-game text wording and improved localization across supported languages.

The Atrium

Fixed an issue where the Hologram Assistant would repeat her hugging dialogue.

Fixed an issue where the witch’s head and gaze did not follow the player as intended in the phonebooth preview.

Fixed a crash issue affecting The Atrium and Tutorial levels on certain devices in the Steam version.

Level 1

Removed an invisible chair in the master bathroom.

Fixed an issue where the Catgirl’s hair clipped through the stairs.

Level 2

Fixed an issue where the witch bent her knees at unnatural angles when standing in certain locations.

Removed the mysterious giant scroll that appeared in the front yard during specific endings.

Level 3