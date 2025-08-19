The latest patch is mostly about optimization and polishing of the old areas, making the world feel much more alive than it was before. We also made changes to almost all of the quest descriptions, making sure they fit better to the world.
There is also now proper spells added for Druid, so those who want to experience some druidic spells, should seek out the Druid Staff.
There is also now proper roadmap made for Early Access so make sure to check it out!
Game Improvements and changes summary:
World
- Landscape has been polished, adding more immersion to the world
- Most of the old ruins have been replaced with new, much more fitting ones
- Further quest description changes
- Further itemization changes
- Slight improvement to the post process, making greens pop out more, so the world feels less grayish
- Cultists have been remade to look better
- Cultist area has been slightly redone
- Slight changes to some item drop rates
Player Changes and Improvements
- Druid's Staff now properly makes players to harness the druidish spells
- Slight player statistical changes
- Some player item values have been changed (Fishing rod will not cost 25 gold now)
- Slight item material changes
Bugs Fixed
- Further optimization improvements
- Minor reported bugs fixed
Changed files in this update