v1.0.12
Got a bunch of assorted things packed into this patch! I hope to start working on some post-launch content updates this week. Cheers! :-)
QoL Changes
-Optimized game performance a fair amount, especially with lots of Trinkets!
-New Spell Opacity setting, to improve visibility as needed!
-Embark selections persist even if you leave the screen now
Balance Changes
-Forge Guardians can now drop pickups
-Enemies during the final boss fight now drop 0-value Soul pickups
-Dynamo reduced from 25% to 20%, and it has a global cooldown of 1 ms
-The path drops away 20% slower in the final boss location
-You can no longer revisit locations using the Free Move forge event
-Neon scales much slower after Storm 20 now
Fixes
-Fixed Crystal Grail healing bonus with Slow Flask and Prolonged Flask
-Fixed bug with Crystal Grail
-Fixed the description of Arcane Shackle to specify that it reduces the cooldown of a random spell
-Fixed a bug with Spice Bags
-Fixed description of Second Chooser
-Fixed Stone of Burden
-Fixed description of multi-cast Level 5 or higher
-Fixed Pulsing Magnet not stacking
-Fixed bug with Zone Forges crashing the game
-Fixed the Pure Wizardry achievement
-Fixed a bug with Map generation that could result in invalid switchbacks
-Fix Core sound not respecting volume settings
-Fixed being able to activate Empowered Sigils anytime
-Dashing with no direction pressed remembers your last movement direction
