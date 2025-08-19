v1.0.12

Got a bunch of assorted things packed into this patch! I hope to start working on some post-launch content updates this week. Cheers! :-)



QoL Changes

-Optimized game performance a fair amount, especially with lots of Trinkets!

-New Spell Opacity setting, to improve visibility as needed!

-Embark selections persist even if you leave the screen now



Balance Changes

-Forge Guardians can now drop pickups

-Enemies during the final boss fight now drop 0-value Soul pickups

-Dynamo reduced from 25% to 20%, and it has a global cooldown of 1 ms

-The path drops away 20% slower in the final boss location

-You can no longer revisit locations using the Free Move forge event

-Neon scales much slower after Storm 20 now



Fixes

-Fixed Crystal Grail healing bonus with Slow Flask and Prolonged Flask

-Fixed bug with Crystal Grail

-Fixed the description of Arcane Shackle to specify that it reduces the cooldown of a random spell

-Fixed a bug with Spice Bags

-Fixed description of Second Chooser

-Fixed Stone of Burden

-Fixed description of multi-cast Level 5 or higher

-Fixed Pulsing Magnet not stacking

-Fixed bug with Zone Forges crashing the game

-Fixed the Pure Wizardry achievement

-Fixed a bug with Map generation that could result in invalid switchbacks

-Fix Core sound not respecting volume settings

-Fixed being able to activate Empowered Sigils anytime

-Dashing with no direction pressed remembers your last movement direction