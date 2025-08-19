In this update, we have focused on creating a more pleasant and fair gaming environment. We have strengthened our response to unauthorized programs (cheats) and adjusted the entry requirements for Ranked Matches to ensure more serious and competitive gameplay.

You can find the detailed update notes below.

Updates for a Fair and Pleasant Gaming Environment

Our development team is fully aware of how much unfair play using unauthorized programs can harm the enjoyment of the game. To ensure that all Stalkers can enjoy fair competition based on their skills and efforts, we have implemented the following measures:

Implementation of Stronger Anti-Cheat Defense Code A new defense code has been applied to the game to counter the use of unauthorized programs. We will continue to protect a clean gaming environment through constant monitoring and swift responses.

Changes to Ranked Match Entry Requirements The entry requirements for Ranked Matches have been partially changed to prevent users of unauthorized programs from easily accessing them. From now on, new Stalkers can enter Ranked Matches 20 hours after their account is created. This is a foundational measure to ensure all players can compete on a level playing field, and we promise to continue making improvements as needed.



System and Convenience Improvements

Server Stabilization:

We have reinforced our systems to address intermittent server crashes,

allowing for more stable gameplay.



Drops Item Restoration:

A feature has been added to restore items obtained through sources like Twitch Drops that were not correctly distributed in-game.



Sanction Notification Pop-up Added:

A pop-up will now be displayed to provide information when logging in with an account that has been restricted.



Exchange System Improvement:

When requesting an item exchange from a merchant, the items will now automatically stack with those in your bag or storage.



Item Splitting Improvement:

A toast message will now appear notifying you of insufficient space if you try to split an item with a full inventory.



Marketplace Update:

Some Rare equipment that could not be listed on the Marketplace can now be registered.



UI Improvements:

Some UI designs have been updated, and new convenience-focused buttons have been added.



Localization Improvements:

Some awkward translation texts have been revised to be more natural.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where players were forced to leave the dungeon instead of spectating, even when there were spectatable players remaining.

Fixed some errors related to the 'Curse of the Witch'.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.