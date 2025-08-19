Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)

Today we have the release of DDS 0.9.6! But first, an important announcement!

DDS will be releasing in 1.0 in on September 18th! That’s only one month away! The feature list is pretty locked in at this point, so for the next month I’ll just be focusing on bug fixes and polish.

DDS will continue to receive updates after 1.0. Notable new features include.

+Roguelike mode. I had planned on phoning this in but I’ve got some fun ideas now that I’d like to spend more time on.

+New game plus, featuring mechanical twists on all existing levels.

+Localization

+Steamdeck support (we’ll see) and more accessibility features.



I could probably keep working on this game forever but at some point we gotta hit 1.0. I think next month is the month. Thank you so much to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always. be sure to join the discord!

Anyways! We got an update to get to. Here are the notes.



Cloud Saves and New Save System

DDS now supports Steam cloud saves and has a fresh new save system backend. This shouldn’t change anything about the gameplay experience, but you can now view your save files in human-readable format! These are located in the appdata/LocalLow/nodayshalleraseyou/DeadeyeDeepfakeSimulacrum/saves folder on windows. Your old save files should be automatically migrated to this new position when you start the latest build for the first time.



Mission BBS Improvements

Procedurally generated missions now use a flood fill algorithm to make extra sure your objective is reachable no matter your build.

I’ve also added new fog shaders, colors, and a ton of new tiles from the Kenny free patterns asset pack. Mission BBS levels should look better than ever once you unlock wacky generation params on level 5 missions and above.

Cartel Job Mission Update

This is the second mission if you opt for The Concierge’s violent path. I’ve added a fresh coat of paint and a brand new song which are more reflective of the delicious ultraviolence this mission has to offer.



Minor Changes and Fixes