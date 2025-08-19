Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)
Today we have the release of DDS 0.9.6! But first, an important announcement!
DDS will be releasing in 1.0 in on September 18th! That’s only one month away! The feature list is pretty locked in at this point, so for the next month I’ll just be focusing on bug fixes and polish.
DDS will continue to receive updates after 1.0. Notable new features include.
+Roguelike mode. I had planned on phoning this in but I’ve got some fun ideas now that I’d like to spend more time on.
+New game plus, featuring mechanical twists on all existing levels.
+Localization
+Steamdeck support (we’ll see) and more accessibility features.
I could probably keep working on this game forever but at some point we gotta hit 1.0. I think next month is the month. Thank you so much to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always. be sure to join the discord!
Anyways! We got an update to get to. Here are the notes.
Cloud Saves and New Save System
DDS now supports Steam cloud saves and has a fresh new save system backend. This shouldn’t change anything about the gameplay experience, but you can now view your save files in human-readable format! These are located in the appdata/LocalLow/nodayshalleraseyou/DeadeyeDeepfakeSimulacrum/saves folder on windows. Your old save files should be automatically migrated to this new position when you start the latest build for the first time.
Mission BBS Improvements
Procedurally generated missions now use a flood fill algorithm to make extra sure your objective is reachable no matter your build.
I’ve also added new fog shaders, colors, and a ton of new tiles from the Kenny free patterns asset pack. Mission BBS levels should look better than ever once you unlock wacky generation params on level 5 missions and above.
Cartel Job Mission Update
This is the second mission if you opt for The Concierge’s violent path. I’ve added a fresh coat of paint and a brand new song which are more reflective of the delicious ultraviolence this mission has to offer.
Minor Changes and Fixes
Gifts now throw up a little chiplet visual to help clarify what you’re getting out of them.
Added a new shader for agents calling in remotely.
The Defensive Twirl perk has been buffed to increase reload speed 20%, down from 50%. Annnnnd writing this it looks like I forgot to update the ability description but we’ll get 'em next time.
The Arms Runner perk has been buffed to drain slug at a rate of .2/s down from .5/s.
The Meepis and Scronkle ability is now free to cast instead of 7 ego. I have no idea why anyone would spend ego on this thing.
Updated the network graph so you can zoom out more and scroll around faster.
Fixed a bug that prevented grenade explosions from appearing in your apartment with certain save configurations.
Fixed a bug causing the UI to display the melee weapon of a piloted cyborg if they died, and you were holding your gun at the time.
Fixed visual jankiness on the black fish ability causing line of sight to wig out.
Added new sprites to the Fridge Daemon and Daemon De Los Juegos
Removed several redundant file I/O operations when loading into a level.
Updated Steam Demo to 0.9.6
Fixed typos.
Changed files in this update