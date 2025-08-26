 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19646354 Edited 26 August 2025 – 15:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Characters

  • Fixed an issue where The Spirit's hands would remain extended after using the Phase-Walk power.

  • Fixed an issue where The Deathslinger was unable to spear Survivors with the Redeemer while they were fast-vaulting pallets using the Last Stand perk.

  • Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's Hellfire would not pass through the Killer shack pallets.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where Killers were unable to injure Survivors fast-vaulting pallets using the Last Stand perk.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors could get trapped inside lockers.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors could use the Finesse perk infinitely.

  • Fixed an issue where the Fog Vial's fog blocked certain Killers' projectiles.

  • Fixed an issue where Survivors appeared to be floating in the lobby.

Changed files in this update

Windows Dead by Daylight Content Depot 381211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link