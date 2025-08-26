Bug Fixes
Characters
Fixed an issue where The Spirit's hands would remain extended after using the Phase-Walk power.
Fixed an issue where The Deathslinger was unable to spear Survivors with the Redeemer while they were fast-vaulting pallets using the Last Stand perk.
Fixed an issue where The Dark Lord's Hellfire would not pass through the Killer shack pallets.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where Killers were unable to injure Survivors fast-vaulting pallets using the Last Stand perk.
Fixed an issue where Survivors could get trapped inside lockers.
Fixed an issue where Survivors could use the Finesse perk infinitely.
Fixed an issue where the Fog Vial's fog blocked certain Killers' projectiles.
Fixed an issue where Survivors appeared to be floating in the lobby.
