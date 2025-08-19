 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19646337
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

I know some of you have been experiencing issues with Steam Achievements not unlocking properly this weekend.

I haven't been resting idle though - I spent all day working on a patch! Early testers report that achievements are now working consistently on PC... and Steam Deck too?!

This fix is now live for everyone to try.

I'm really grateful to everyone who has been patient with me as I figured this out, and a huge thank you to everyone who reported these issues and helped with testing!

Of course, if you continue to have achievement issues, definitely let me know.

More exciting news coming later this week, stay tuned! ✨

Josh

Changed files in this update

