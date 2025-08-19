Lots of feedback was gathered from the last playtest (thank you all)! This update incorporates many of the suggestions that were made:

Coins can now be stolen in the Coin Collector minigame

Add Steam integration (invites, joining friends, authentication)

Made charged punch more viable

Various gameplay fixes and improvements

Reworked minigame reward ceremony and scoreboards

Disabled 3-player minigames

Improve decal rendering

Add time warning when minigame is about to end

VFX improvements for better communication