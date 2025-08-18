 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19646158 Edited 18 August 2025 – 23:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW OPTIONS AND BUG FIXES

-A new option has been added to the main menu that takes you directly to the game's settings menu so you can configure everything before starting.

-The crouching and jumping options have been removed, as they were only causing errors.

-The 'FOV' option has been removed from the main menu to make the experience more immersive.

-A fog bug that was making things difficult to see has been fixed.

-New achievements have been added to the demo.

-----------------------------------------

These are preparations for August 29th.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2741741
  • Loading history…
