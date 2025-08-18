NEW OPTIONS AND BUG FIXES
-A new option has been added to the main menu that takes you directly to the game's settings menu so you can configure everything before starting.
-The crouching and jumping options have been removed, as they were only causing errors.
-The 'FOV' option has been removed from the main menu to make the experience more immersive.
-A fog bug that was making things difficult to see has been fixed.
-New achievements have been added to the demo.
These are preparations for August 29th.
PATCH NOTES PROJECT TAPE 1.1
