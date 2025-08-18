NEW OPTIONS AND BUG FIXES



-A new option has been added to the main menu that takes you directly to the game's settings menu so you can configure everything before starting.



-The crouching and jumping options have been removed, as they were only causing errors.



-The 'FOV' option has been removed from the main menu to make the experience more immersive.



-A fog bug that was making things difficult to see has been fixed.



-New achievements have been added to the demo.



-----------------------------------------



These are preparations for August 29th.