- Fixed a bug where encounters could be selected while the path map was unrolling.

- Fixed a bug where a unit reward box could be incorrectly offered after the final combat encounter.

- Fixed a bug where a puzzle was not checking for the associated key item when evaluating the solved state.

- Added a check to prevent certain effects from triggering while the game is paused.

- Fixed a bug where certain circumnstances allowed pieces to be picked up while a combat encounter is starting.

- Other minor visual tweaks/adjustments.