18 August 2025 Build 19646045 Edited 18 August 2025 – 23:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where encounters could be selected while the path map was unrolling.
- Fixed a bug where a unit reward box could be incorrectly offered after the final combat encounter.
- Fixed a bug where a puzzle was not checking for the associated key item when evaluating the solved state.
- Added a check to prevent certain effects from triggering while the game is paused.
- Fixed a bug where certain circumnstances allowed pieces to be picked up while a combat encounter is starting.
- Other minor visual tweaks/adjustments.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3141311
