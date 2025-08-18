- Fixed a bug where encounters could be selected while the path map was unrolling.
- Fixed a bug where a unit reward box could be incorrectly offered after the final combat encounter.
- Fixed a bug where a puzzle was not checking for the associated key item when evaluating the solved state.
- Added a check to prevent certain effects from triggering while the game is paused.
- Fixed a bug where certain circumnstances allowed pieces to be picked up while a combat encounter is starting.
- Other minor visual tweaks/adjustments.
Day 5 Patch (v1.0.007)
