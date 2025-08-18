For a little bit now, I've been teasing that I've been working on a new content update for the game.



It is now released!

You can play it right now! Yes, even you Demo users out there can.

I know I previously kinda dropped support for the Demo but I have updated the Demo this time as well, which means Demo users now also have all previous updates as well.

The Changelog in this update is far bigger than all previous updates as this is the first major content update. I'm just gonna let it speak for itself.

Additions:

- You can now unlock Stars on the Title Screen to indicate what I consider to be this game's "end-game"/"post-game accomplishments.

- The door in Tobias Lehnen's hideout now opens once you have achieved 1 star.

- Tobias Lehnen's Medicalean in Tobias' hideout now has the visual effect when Tobias Lehnen's Medicalean is unlocked.

- Added 2 Easter Egg voicelines

- The in-room text now changes periodically.

- New Rare Event added.

- Added a reminder on the Pause Screen on how to return to the Main Menu.

- Added an extra decal to the Main Menu room.

- New "Lean Leak" visuals for a more dynamic environment.

- Added unlockable Leak Skins.

- Added a new screen shake effect for the Lean Stare effect while you're Addicted.

- Added an Easter Egg for a certain day.

- Gaining 100% Achievements now shows teasers for my next game project.

- Added a new option to disable those annoying pop-ups that appear every time you gain an Achievement.

- Added a new Cheat Code to see my next game Teasers early.

- Added "Flashing Lights" to the warning splash.

- Added a new light to the wall between the Extras & Changelog for consistency.

- You can now shatter the monitor in the Main Menu room.





Changes:

- Secret Boss aerial attack nerf - Death only occurs after the drop animation has completed.

- Secret Boss trap attack buff - Can now trigger even if you cannot afford it.

- Secret Boss now takes x2 damage from Special Lean Types

- Secret Boss aerial attack nerf - Drop animation is slightly slower.

- Goldean Monster Boss now renamed to "Emily Tauren"

- Emily Tauren has now been remodelled and reposed to be more unique.

- Made the Lean pop effect a bit juicier, louder sound effect and brighter lighting.

- Capped the Opening-Storage-Gate particle effect to 60fps. I suspect this might fix the issue of people not seeing it on higher framerates, but I can't test that to know for sure.

- Adjusted the ceiling on the title room & the hallway to fit the room spaces better.

- Demo version number now uses the full game's numbering scheme for consistency. It was weird before because the Demo released BEFORE the main game did, so it used the Beta numbering system instead.

- Adjusted the PTSD skip Cheat Code to align with the new Stars.

- Tobias Lehnen's Medicalean has been rebalanced to no longer have an area-of-effect.

- Changed the light in the Extras Menu to be more consistent with the light in the Changelog.

- Infinitean's Glossary Entry updated.

- Rainbow Leansplosion Effect colour cycles are no longer frame-rate dependent, aligning with other rainbow colour cycles.

- Moved the Achievements Menu elements slight to fit better on more common screen resolutions.

- Hitting Escape while in the Maintenance Hatch now exits the Hatch rather than Pausing. It's more intuative to a lot of players to hit Escape to exit these sort of things.

Fixes:

- The minutes of the time in Tobias Lehnen's hideout is now always in double digits.

- The Cuboids of Lean on the title screen now move the correct speed on different framerates.

- Fixed a broken light when using one of the game's Cheats.

- Fixed the Cheat Menu's letter cycling not working properly on higher framerates.

- Fixed bug where getting Jumpscared while entering the Maintenance Hatch caused the wrong camera position.