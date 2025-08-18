Version 0.2.3.4 QoL.

Updates:

Fishing Updates, Added Bait time remaining for all bait types.

Equipment UI, Equipped Food is now shown in the buff bar.

Herbology store now sells Egg.

Pickpocket npc drop tables updated.

All Skills that Craft now fade the craftable item in the world space UI, if you don't have the level required.

All Skill that Craft now show ( Can make and the amount ) for each craftable item.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with Auto Maximise once in game this would maximise again, note this can be turned on either on the main menu or in game settings.