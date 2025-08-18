 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19645929 Edited 18 August 2025 – 23:19:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added functionality to challenge rating, stat dice rolls with profeciency, you can now select skills, languages, saving throws, resistances, immunities, condition immunities for manually created creatures.

Still no speed, senses, attacks, abilities, or saving manually created monsters.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3201991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link