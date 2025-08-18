Added functionality to challenge rating, stat dice rolls with profeciency, you can now select skills, languages, saving throws, resistances, immunities, condition immunities for manually created creatures.
Still no speed, senses, attacks, abilities, or saving manually created monsters.
Patch v.01.89
Update notes via Steam Community
