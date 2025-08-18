Bug fixes

- Fixed bug when editing body components causing to edit the last part only.

- Fixed clam and bipedalism combination issues.

- Fixed issue making the creature to run on circles.

- Fixed some translation typos.

- Fixed issues with long text in creatures view.

- Fixed creatures using pincers to walk.

- Fixed snow rendering issue.

- Fixed creatures clipping ice.

- Fixed swimming creatures “flying” over ice.

- Fixed bug in planet configuration data when changing planet.

- Fixed northest pole from accumulating water.

- Fixed an issue with some textures not loading in low-end PCs.



Changes

- Allow to evolve even when color is changed only.

- Added tool to get and drop fungi.

- Added Fungi planet view.