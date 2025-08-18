 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19645782 Edited 18 August 2025 – 23:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug when editing body components causing to edit the last part only.
- Fixed clam and bipedalism combination issues.
- Fixed issue making the creature to run on circles.
- Fixed some translation typos.
- Fixed issues with long text in creatures view.
- Fixed creatures using pincers to walk.
- Fixed snow rendering issue.
- Fixed creatures clipping ice.
- Fixed swimming creatures “flying” over ice.
- Fixed bug in planet configuration data when changing planet.
- Fixed northest pole from accumulating water.
- Fixed an issue with some textures not loading in low-end PCs.

Changes
- Allow to evolve even when color is changed only.
- Added tool to get and drop fungi.
- Added Fungi planet view.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2471971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link