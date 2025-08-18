 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19645777 Edited 18 August 2025 – 23:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Encyclopedia Renewal

Improved up to Circle Village

Genius City, Okjeo Village, Terra Village, and Macro City will be improved by the 23rd

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Lasha would not die after Phase 2

Fixed a bug that prevented map transition in Macro City

Changed files in this update

Depot 3703471
