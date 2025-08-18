Encyclopedia Renewal
Improved up to Circle Village
Genius City, Okjeo Village, Terra Village, and Macro City will be improved by the 23rd
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Lasha would not die after Phase 2
Fixed a bug that prevented map transition in Macro City
Calamity A1.0.4 Official Release
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update