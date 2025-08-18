Todays patch includes some QOL and flavor updates.



Most importantly, the third person HUD reticle got some love to align it more closely to third person aiming. Bows should now have a much tighter shot group whether you're in first or third person camera perspective.



Bows should now play respective sound effects when fired and when arrows impact targets



A new enemy type is added: the nightstalker. Thsi one can be tricky to track down but he wont have any problem staying on your trail.



A new enemy type is added: the frost troll. He's pretty hard to miss



Also added an ice spike spell that shoots three missiles in quick succession.



Stay tuned for more cool stuff

