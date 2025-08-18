Over the last several weeks we've made a variety of bug fixes and improvements. Here's the full change log, most recent listed first.



Release Notes Slightly reduce class item button text size to fix overflow on Choral Bell.

Fix dialog queue growing too quickly.

Add destroy chests to clearlevel.

Fix NRE on touch damage.

Restore missing role icons on popup dialog.

Add luck hint.

Enqueue item dialog messages to avoid overlap.

Make immortal snail less unfair.

Fixed IronscaleBonusDamageFX screen shake.

Redirected it thru CameraController.

Allow spectators to see boss health bar.

Restore options button.

Hide all potions on return to lobby.

Allow host to move after activating stairs.

Fix worm hitboxes and spawning distance from player.

Restore exit button

Fix throne room.

Alternate fix for grenadier on client issue.

Fix for grenadier not working on client.

Use isOwned instead of authority.

Added promo buttons to Class Select and Challenge Select.

Localized promo buttons.

Cleaned up start menu.

Added promo buttons to pause menu.

Redesigned promo buttons

Fixed compile error.

Lightened color of character name placeholder text.

Add better null checking on Portal Enter.

Added null check in DisableColliders.

Add authority check to Projectile.Explode.

Fix exceptions on room destroyed before spawning coins.

Fix NRE when Animators is null on projectile.

Fix invalid carry bug.

Fix deflect NRE.

Fix diagonal shooting too difficult on controller.

Potential fix for Sentinel of Destruction being used by Bard.

Enable call stacks for sentry breadcrumb log entries.

Fix for Null Reference Exception in RandomPosition when entering throne room in rare instances.

Potential fix for Null Reference Exception in Enemy Respawn on Player Reconnect.

Make known potions' callouts visible.

Add more protection against null room when calling RandomEmpty on room.

Fix room in Underbelly where players are getting stuck on jump.

Fix projectile fade NRE.

Fix room random position NRE.

Remove debug log from GameServer.

Fix Arachne pathing and targeting type.

Prevent potion spawn in unobtainable place for 3 rooms on floor 2.

Give Bard the Choral Bell as a starting item to make solo play slightly easier.

Fix gap between items on unlocks menu.

Fix refresh rate of chosen resolution being reset on load.

Increased screenshot compression.

Fix items not being added for non DLC players.

Add even more NRE defences to pickup update.

Prevent Jar-vis from being destroyed by pits.

Add an error log for if the player getting an item is null.

Add logging if the returned item on getting an item has none type id.

Prevent callouts being created on items with none type id.

Add an extra condition to the creation of Types to make sure it doesn't allow any none type ids in the droppable types.

Add null type check on player inventory add.

Add log to display the item info when adding to a player's inventory if passing the checks.