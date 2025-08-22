Hey there! 💪

We've been working these months fixing a few bugs that you have reported us along the way. This is the changelog for further information:

version 2025.08.11-01

moved path on the right a little bit more to the left (for better legibility)

added hard limit on wraith fungus count to avoid huge fps bombs

fixed a dialogue trigger. Now if you come to Omen by right side instead of left side it also triggers the entrance dialogue

prevented crash on empty save file

fixed returning taken/hidden items only adds a single copy back, instead of all the ones you had

fixed possible crash when mashing keys in inventory

fixed death to red company missions failed instead of complete

attempted to patch around move action crapping out with destroyed entities

fixed shelf mushrooms, since they could kill you at 1hp, causing different issues

fixed possible crash with inventory ui (eg shelf mushroom)

fixed trading murzo for infinite profit in iyo act

made mortar boss dying early trigger final phase

fixed some labels in options overflowing with long text

updated batteries, which reduces garbage generation from physics

fixed name from ohtil -> ohtli

fixed wrong order pause ui save slot time

reworked waiting for the teleport particles