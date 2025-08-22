Hey there! 💪
We've been working these months fixing a few bugs that you have reported us along the way. This is the changelog for further information:
version 2025.08.11-01
moved path on the right a little bit more to the left (for better legibility)
added hard limit on wraith fungus count to avoid huge fps bombs
fixed a dialogue trigger. Now if you come to Omen by right side instead of left side it also triggers the entrance dialogue
prevented crash on empty save file
fixed returning taken/hidden items only adds a single copy back, instead of all the ones you had
fixed possible crash when mashing keys in inventory
fixed death to red company missions failed instead of complete
attempted to patch around move action crapping out with destroyed entities
fixed shelf mushrooms, since they could kill you at 1hp, causing different issues
fixed possible crash with inventory ui (eg shelf mushroom)
fixed trading murzo for infinite profit in iyo act
made mortar boss dying early trigger final phase
fixed some labels in options overflowing with long text
updated batteries, which reduces garbage generation from physics
fixed name from ohtil -> ohtli
fixed wrong order pause ui save slot time
reworked waiting for the teleport particles
return debug_pick for devs
