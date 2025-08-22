 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19645596 Edited 22 August 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there! 💪

We've been working these months fixing a few bugs that you have reported us along the way. This is the changelog for further information:

version 2025.08.11-01

  • moved path on the right a little bit more to the left (for better legibility)

  • added hard limit on wraith fungus count to avoid huge fps bombs

  • fixed a dialogue trigger. Now if you come to Omen by right side instead of left side it also triggers the entrance dialogue

  • prevented crash on empty save file

  • fixed returning taken/hidden items only adds a single copy back, instead of all the ones you had

  • fixed possible crash when mashing keys in inventory

  • fixed death to red company missions failed instead of complete

  • attempted to patch around move action crapping out with destroyed entities

  • fixed shelf mushrooms, since they could kill you at 1hp, causing different issues

  • fixed possible crash with inventory ui (eg shelf mushroom)

  • fixed trading murzo for infinite profit in iyo act

  • made mortar boss dying early trigger final phase

  • fixed some labels in options overflowing with long text

  • updated batteries, which reduces garbage generation from physics

  • fixed name from ohtil -> ohtli

  • fixed wrong order pause ui save slot time

  • reworked waiting for the teleport particles

  • return debug_pick for devs

Thanks again for your support ✨

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2366971
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2366972
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link