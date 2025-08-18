 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19645528 Edited 18 August 2025 – 22:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Apparently in the Norian Summer update, we accidently replaced an event in the Forlinian library at the beginning of the game with another. We've fixed this issue!

As with the Russian translation, it's going slowly but smoothly! At least 25% of the game has been translated!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2944091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link