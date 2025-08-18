 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19645436
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed some screen resolution issues for ultra-wide screen monitors as well as smaller 4:3 sized monitors.
- Updated tutorial text to highlight key portions of text as well as reducing the total text.
- Added a few new Artifacts:
- Max slow artifact - increases max slow on a target from 60->80%
- Radiance/Burn on-crit artifact: Critical hits deal a portion of all radiance or burn stacks immediately

