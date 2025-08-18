- Fixed some screen resolution issues for ultra-wide screen monitors as well as smaller 4:3 sized monitors.
- Updated tutorial text to highlight key portions of text as well as reducing the total text.
- Added a few new Artifacts:
- Max slow artifact - increases max slow on a target from 60->80%
- Radiance/Burn on-crit artifact: Critical hits deal a portion of all radiance or burn stacks immediately
Playtest update notes 1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update