Greetings, friends!Time to share the next update to Swordhaven.While last time we focused mainly on new and updated mechanics, this time the effort was directed towards adding fresh touches to the city of Swordhaven itself, as well as enhancing the diversity of the surrounding world.Another aspect we focused on was continuing the previously existing questlines. Of course, there were numerous bug fixes that we managed to implement thanks to your incredible reporting.The game was also optimised, certain weapons and armour were rebalanced, and new features were added.First of all, the crown jewel of Nova Drakonia received the following:Now let's talk about the changes to the world:Finally, the technical and mechanical improvements:We've also used our time to begin work on some of the end-game locations we'll showcase in future patches, including a multi-level Balta Ore Mines dungeon.A new character background is in the pipeline, and they will also receive a unique dungeon with a boss, complete with a tragic backstory.There is much more to come, and we hope that you will enjoy this new step towards letting our Early Access title take shape and resemble the awaited release version more fully.Please stay tuned, and be sure to leave your feedback in the comments or over on Discord!Yours,Atom Team