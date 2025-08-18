- Added option to center window upon startup.
- Fixed bug that caused specified element change items to freeze.
An option has been added to the settings to center the window upon startup.
Depending on the situation, the window may be placed in an unexpected location, such as on a multi-monitor setup, so this is an optional setting.
If the window ends up in an unexpected position after setting it and you can no longer change it via the option,
please delete the “save/option.mgn” file in the data folder to remove the option settings.
Alternatively, delete the line that says “WindowSetupType = ‘Center’” in the “save/option.mgn” file.
Changed files in this update