 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19645198 Edited 18 August 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added option to center window upon startup.
  • Fixed bug that caused specified element change items to freeze.


An option has been added to the settings to center the window upon startup.
Depending on the situation, the window may be placed in an unexpected location, such as on a multi-monitor setup, so this is an optional setting.

If the window ends up in an unexpected position after setting it and you can no longer change it via the option,
please delete the “save/option.mgn” file in the data folder to remove the option settings.
Alternatively, delete the line that says “WindowSetupType = ‘Center’” in the “save/option.mgn” file.

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2345041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link