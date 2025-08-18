 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19645064 Edited 18 August 2025 – 21:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- More fixes for ascension selections.
- Limited the number of feed entries to 200. (I thought this was happening already.) Hopefully this gets rid of some lag reports I've received.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3622181
