18 August 2025 Build 19645057
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add popup alert for first time player tries to unpause the game while Auto Mode is disabled
  • Add checkbox to disable end of month pause to Monthly Summary window
  • Corporate Espionage passion uses legal working age as minimum age
  • Fix player business job buttons not greyed out when there are missing items for job

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459491
