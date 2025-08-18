- Add popup alert for first time player tries to unpause the game while Auto Mode is disabled
- Add checkbox to disable end of month pause to Monthly Summary window
- Corporate Espionage passion uses legal working age as minimum age
- Fix player business job buttons not greyed out when there are missing items for job
Update Notes For v1.00.35
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update