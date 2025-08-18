 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19644975 Edited 18 August 2025 – 22:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
[ MAPS ]

Ancient
  • Reverted "house" roof decorations near CT spawn.
  • Restored the ability to wallbang the plywood in "cave".
  • Various changes to the daytime soundscape.
  • Fixed items getting stuck behind the rubble pile on T side of B.
  • Player clipping adjustments.

Shoots
  • Player clipping adjustments.

Ancient and Shoots
  • More Ancient and Shoots source content is now available for community map makers in maps/editor/zoo/ancient_zoo.vmap.

[ MISC ]
  • Fixed knife slashes applying a 'dry' attack decal on wet surfaces.
  • Fixed a case where clients would mispredict shots if the attack button was held across round respawn.
  • Fixed a case where the viewmodel would stick to the camera when cl_lock_camera was set.
  • Fixed a case where fullscreen windowed mode wasn't offering resolutions with extreme aspect ratios.
  • Fixed a case where fullscreen windowed mode wasn't actually stretching to fill the screen.
  • Fixed a case where relative mouse motion was incorrect on Linux.
  • Various stability improvements.

