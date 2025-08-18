 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19644945 Edited 18 August 2025 – 21:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- FIXED: hotspot label can no longer appear (partially) offscreen when cursor is close to screen edge
- FIXED: NPC names in dialogues now also respond to large font setting
- IMPROVED: controller glyphs now also scale along with the large font size setting

Changed files in this update

Depot 2888031
