- FIXED: hotspot label can no longer appear (partially) offscreen when cursor is close to screen edge
- FIXED: NPC names in dialogues now also respond to large font setting
- IMPROVED: controller glyphs now also scale along with the large font size setting
Patch 2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update