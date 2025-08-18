Build Notes 1.0.2.5



Updates and Improvements:



Fixed interaction system issues.



Fixed door system: bug with infected sometimes passing through doors resolved.



Updated enemy construction system: cleaner and more performant code.



Updated difficulty system: various adjustments and bug fixes.



Fixed achievements that were incomplete or partially implemented.



Updated Lipsync system: now more performant.



Updated dialogue system: support for future languages and optimized code.



Improved some textures: standardized scale in the atlas system for better performance.



Reorganized all audio for improved sound quality.



Minor translation fixes.



Improved and adjusted Auto AI, now compatible with standard Microsoft (Xbox) controllers.



Adjusted some cinematics.



Minor visual changes for better post-processing and lighting quality.



New BuildLight with high quality and better performance.



Other minor general fixes.