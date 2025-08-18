 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19644943 Edited 18 August 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build Notes 1.0.2.5

Updates and Improvements:

Fixed interaction system issues.

Fixed door system: bug with infected sometimes passing through doors resolved.

Updated enemy construction system: cleaner and more performant code.

Updated difficulty system: various adjustments and bug fixes.

Fixed achievements that were incomplete or partially implemented.

Updated Lipsync system: now more performant.

Updated dialogue system: support for future languages and optimized code.

Improved some textures: standardized scale in the atlas system for better performance.

Reorganized all audio for improved sound quality.

Minor translation fixes.

Improved and adjusted Auto AI, now compatible with standard Microsoft (Xbox) controllers.

Adjusted some cinematics.

Minor visual changes for better post-processing and lighting quality.

New BuildLight with high quality and better performance.

Other minor general fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2570741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link