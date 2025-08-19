Hey Animal Lovers! 🐶🐱

We’ve got some exciting news to share with you today – UPDATE I is here! 🎉

This is the very first big step on our roadmap, and we couldn’t be happier to bring you a set of improvements, fixes, and new settings that make managing your shelter smoother and more enjoyable.

Additions and Changes:

Added a setting that allows to change pets' fur intensity.



Added a setting that allows to change pets' aging speed or turn it off completely.



Added a setting that allows to change disease spreading speed, or even turn it off completely!



Added a setting that allows to separately change auto closing of doors in cages, one setting for outside doors and doors inside the building.



Added a setting that allows workers to close already opened doors in cages, separated to inside and outside doors setting.



Added buttons in shelter management that allow to turn on/off all heating/cooling items at once.



Added greater range of values for mouse sensitivity setting, from [min 0.02, max 1.25] -> [min 0.002, max 1.5] to allow greater available range.



Added a setting that allows to change grid toggling method from holding button to toggle on/off.



Added a setting that allows to change sprint toggling method from holding button to toggle on/off.



Added a setting that allows to hide quest panel.



After first shelter upgrade the grass will be shorter and better maintained so that balls and other small objects do not get lost in it.



Lowered delivery drone sound intensity a bit.



Fixes:

Fixed issue when clients sometimes were having incorrectly upgraded shelter after joining server mid game.



Fixed host sometimes having incorrectly upgraded shelter after loading a save file.



Implemented zoom in/out on the shelter map using gamepads.



Implemented correct tooltips for zooming in/out for gamepads.



Fixed workers having different outfit each day.



Changed default graphics settings for SteamDeck.



Corrected font size to be easily visible on SteamDeck.



Fixed an issue where some animals would change to incorrect colors after growing up.



Sphinx no longer changes color when at a distance.



Stay tuned, because this is just the beginning – more updates are on the way! 🚀🐾

Everything we add and adjust is shaped by your feedback – and we love seeing how passionate you are about making life better for your four-legged friends. 🐾So let’s get straight to it – here’s what’s new and improved in this update: 👇We hope these changes make your shelter feel even more alive and enjoyable. 🌟Thank you for supporting Animal Shelter 2 your feedback truly helps us make the game better with every update.See you soon,Animal Shelter 2 Team