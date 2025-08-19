 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19644857 Edited 19 August 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Animal Lovers! 🐶🐱


We’ve got some exciting news to share with you today – UPDATE I is here! 🎉
This is the very first big step on our roadmap, and we couldn’t be happier to bring you a set of improvements, fixes, and new settings that make managing your shelter smoother and more enjoyable.


Everything we add and adjust is shaped by your feedback – and we love seeing how passionate you are about making life better for your four-legged friends. 🐾

So let’s get straight to it – here’s what’s new and improved in this update: 👇



Additions and Changes:

  • Added a setting that allows to change pets' fur intensity.
  • Added a setting that allows to change pets' aging speed or turn it off completely.
  • Added a setting that allows to change disease spreading speed, or even turn it off completely!
  • Added a setting that allows to separately change auto closing of doors in cages, one setting for outside doors and doors inside the building.
  • Added a setting that allows workers to close already opened doors in cages, separated to inside and outside doors setting.
  • Added buttons in shelter management that allow to turn on/off all heating/cooling items at once.
  • Added greater range of values for mouse sensitivity setting, from [min 0.02, max 1.25] -> [min 0.002, max 1.5] to allow greater available range.
  • Added a setting that allows to change grid toggling method from holding button to toggle on/off.
  • Added a setting that allows to change sprint toggling method from holding button to toggle on/off.
  • Added a setting that allows to hide quest panel.
  • After first shelter upgrade the grass will be shorter and better maintained so that balls and other small objects do not get lost in it.
  • Lowered delivery drone sound intensity a bit.


Fixes:

  • Fixed issue when clients sometimes were having incorrectly upgraded shelter after joining server mid game.
  • Fixed host sometimes having incorrectly upgraded shelter after loading a save file.
  • Implemented zoom in/out on the shelter map using gamepads.
  • Implemented correct tooltips for zooming in/out for gamepads.
  • Fixed workers having different outfit each day.
  • Changed default graphics settings for SteamDeck.
  • Corrected font size to be easily visible on SteamDeck.
  • Fixed an issue where some animals would change to incorrect colors after growing up.
  • Sphinx no longer changes color when at a distance.


We hope these changes make your shelter feel even more alive and enjoyable. 🌟
Thank you for supporting Animal Shelter 2 your feedback truly helps us make the game better with every update.

Stay tuned, because this is just the beginning – more updates are on the way! 🚀🐾




See you soon,
Animal Shelter 2 Team

