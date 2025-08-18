Hey Keyboard Questers!

Resonance Games here with a quick but important update~

Game will no longer randomly lock your spell controls.



Enemies shouldn't appear to hit Tilda from more than one key away. There may be some rare instances where this still occurs, but far less than before.



Tilda and enemies should not appear to clip with the environment nearly as often. The environment on each key has been adjusted to avoid as much collision as possible.



Resolution settings drop-down should now look and function as intended. (Note: there may still be issues when using 1920x1200 monitors. We're looking into it!)



Added shadows underneath the Ampersands to more clearly relay which key they were on. Previously, some players would confuse them as being on the key above the one they actually were on.



Enemy positions on the key have been adjusted to look better and be more centred.



Setting Menus and Credit Menu should cause less issues when opening and closing.



The Fullscreen//Borderless Fullscreen//Windowed settings should now properly function.



Fonts on the Setting Menu should be more consistent - especially in regards to language settings.



Fixed an issue in which a red/purple line would appear in the centre of the Keyboard Kingdom when a Hyphiend or Ampersand were present.



When Tilda has collected all three runekeys, the next objective should now appear on the Space key to represent her journey back home.



First of all, thank you all so much for playing. It means the world to us to see people enjoying our first ever micro-game and helping Princess Tilda on her first quest!Now let's get to the changes.First and most importantly:Now for the other changes:And that's about it for this update. All in all, it should create a more streamlined and optimal gameplay experience. Let us know what you think!We're working hard to get one last big push for Keyboard Quest - hopefully in September. Build 1.3 will fix more bugs and bring certain elements of the gameplay up notch. Stay tuned~