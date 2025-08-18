Hey,

A new Paws Against the World update is live, bringing adorable icons, difficulty tweaks, and key fixes to sharpen your claws! Here’s the scoop:

Stats & Abilities Icons: Added cute icons to stats and abilities for easy differentiation.

Weapon Type Icons: New icons to clearly distinguish weapon types.

Weapon Level-Up Clarity: Improved level-up system to show which Primal Relics suit your character’s level.

Color Tweaks: Updated colors for a fresher, fiercer look.

Placeable Weapons Cap: Fixed max limit to 4 placeable weapons (e.g., Sunflower Plant, Cactus).

Map Difficulties Added: Introduced five difficulty levels (Pawsy Stroll to Apocalyptic) for varied challenges.

Fat Zombie Buff: Added second weapon for Fat Zombie at advanced levels; on Map 2, spawns a new attack type on death.

Zombie Cop: Added to Map Difficulty 2 for extra chaos.

Adrenaline & Pills Boosts: First use free, then costs essence; Adrenaline now grants +10 mass and +80 defense.

Beaver Shop Balance: Adrenaline and Pills start at 0 cost (free) for first purchase.

Slot Machine Balance: First roll free, then 1 essence per roll, starting at 1.

Bug Fixes: Fixed Overeating Bonus counting toward level-ups incorrectly. Resolved protection purchase bug that prevented zombie boss spawn, ensuring proper run endings.



Pounce into the new difficulties and test your upgraded arsenal! Let us know your thoughts.

Stay tuned for more!