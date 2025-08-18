New Systems and QoL changes
Systems:
- Added Windowed mode (toggle in Settings).
- Added Draw Mode - press Space to draw. (there is also a button to enable it)
- New Deck View options:
- Pin important cards to keep them always visible.
- Added Blind Deck mode for Endless - the deck will not appear after a round, for those who want a bit more challenge.
Quality of Life:
- You can now quickly view Deck with 'Tab'.
- Alchemist now highlight his [Range] with hint arrows.
- You can now abandon run if you lost Heart on the first village.
- Added new blue marker with '!'. place it it with key: '5'.
- Slightly updated UI for Deck View.
Balance:
- Drunk deal 2 damage instead of 4 now (this was actually changed few days ago, but I forgot to mention it).
- Poisoner will no longer Corrupt an already <Corrupted> character.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed UI in Deck View showing wrong numbers.
- Fixed an issue where Alchemist copied by Shaman would not Cure <Corruption> caused by Plague Doctor (niche interaction :x).
Art:
- Updated few character arts.
- Changed music during Execution.
