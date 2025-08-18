 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19644570 Edited 18 August 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.360a
New Systems and QoL changes


Systems:

  • Added Windowed mode (toggle in Settings).
  • Added Draw Mode - press Space to draw. (there is also a button to enable it)
  • New Deck View options:

    • Pin important cards to keep them always visible.
    • Added Blind Deck mode for Endless - the deck will not appear after a round, for those who want a bit more challenge.

Quality of Life:

  • You can now quickly view Deck with 'Tab'.
  • Alchemist now highlight his [Range] with hint arrows.
  • You can now abandon run if you lost Heart on the first village.
  • Added new blue marker with '!'. place it it with key: '5'.
  • Slightly updated UI for Deck View.


Balance:

  • Drunk deal 2 damage instead of 4 now (this was actually changed few days ago, but I forgot to mention it).
  • Poisoner will no longer Corrupt an already <Corrupted> character.


Bugfixes:

  • Fixed UI in Deck View showing wrong numbers.
  • Fixed an issue where Alchemist copied by Shaman would not Cure <Corruption> caused by Plague Doctor (niche interaction :x).


Art:

  • Updated few character arts.
  • Changed music during Execution.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3749681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link