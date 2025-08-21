I need your help!
I've switched the Online Subsystem from Steam to EOS, needed for future crossplay compatibility. As a lot of you know this is a one man operation. I have a few machines + friends at my disposal for testing updates pre release and testing 1.8 has gone well thus far. (as a precaution) For this update I'm asking that you please report any networking related issues in the official ITP discord ( https://discord.com/invite/ejdzHYB ) so I may address them immediately. You may see small patches here and there as a result.
Thank you all for your continued feedback!
Changes
- Migrated Online Subsystem to EOS for future console/crossplay compatibility
- Made networking optimizations to reduce unnecessary networking traffic
Website - https://www.fivetwogames.com/#/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fivetwostudios/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063759990368
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@fivetwogames
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ejdzHYB
