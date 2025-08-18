Since the 1.0 launch, we’ve been actively gathering your feedback and ideas, and taking note of ways we can continue improving the game. In this update, we've introduced a variety of community-requested features, quality-of-life improvements, and balancing changes that better the Len's Island experience. Discover what's changed in the latest Community Feedback update:

Free Camera Orbiting

We've changed how the camera works in Len's Island. You can now freely orbit without the soft-lock. Combined with the increased load distance in the settings, you can now see much further into the distance to appreciate the world and discover distant islands. If you don't like the unlocked camera, no worries, you can re-enable the camera lock in the settings menu.

Chunk Loading Settings & Performance Boost

We've made many improvements to chunk loading, including enhancing its performance and adding chunk load distance and speed settings in the game menu. You'll find that the game's performance around large buildings and farms has significantly improved, creating an even smoother experience. This also gives you the option to see islands much further into the distance, although please keep in mind that longer load distances will affect performance.



Increased Performance of Buildings and Farms

We made some big performance improvements to large houses and farms. We re-wrote the optimisation systems that handle structures, making larger structures load far smoother and also impact performance far less when you're nearby.



Sorting Button for Storage Items

Are your chests filled with random resources and looking like a mess? We've added a new sorting button to all storage items to make it easier to keep your resources in order.

Edit Constructions With New Move Button

We heard you wanted an easier way to make edits to your base. Now, instead of having to delete and re-place build items, you can use the new 'Move' button to pick up the building item and place it in a new area.

New Animal Companion: The Black Bear

Discover the new black bear lurking in the Len's Island cave network! Once tamed using a bait box, they'll make themselves useful by harvesting nearby wild fruit and vegetable bushes!

New Crop Status UI

Additional UI has been added to the crop system to show its name, maturity, and watering status to give you a better indication of how your crops are progressing in your farm.





Translation Updates

Many improvements have been made to translations across all languages, driven by community requests.

Future Plans for Len's Island

We’ve got some exciting events happening this month!

We’ll be at Gamescom this week! Julian, the creator of Len’s Island, will be at the Fireshine booth in the Indie Arena on Thursday and Friday from 2–4 pm. Stop by to say hello, ask questions, and play Len’s Island at the booth.

We're planning the next major update live on stream! In the last week of August, Julian will also be hosting a livestream on our YouTube channel to talk through plans for the next major update. It’s a great chance to share your feedback and ideas directly with the dev team. Subscribe to the Len's Island YouTube Channel and keep an eye on our Discord for all the details.