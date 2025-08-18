 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19644421 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

(Note: You will have to opt-in to the "VH Open Beta" to try out this new update. It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)

Desktop Settings Test 3 (2025-08-18)

Update Summary:

This beta update allows you to minimize VH to your system tray! No longer does VH have to clutter your taskbar with yet another app icon. Now VH can be nicely tucked away in your system tray and can be restored at any time by double-clicking its icon!

Updates and Changes:

+Added system tray icon! When the icon is double-clicked, it restores the window if it is minimized. When right-clicked, it gives the option to Quit.

+Added option to minimize to tray when the \[x] close button is pressed. This also changes the auto-minimize behavior to minimize to the system tray at startup.

+Added restore button that can be found on the title bar in the VR dashboard overlay when the desktop window is minimized

*Optimized settings UI to not render while the desktop window is minimized and the VR dashboard overlay is hidden

Changed depots in vh-open-beta branch

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2622141
