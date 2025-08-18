Get ready for an enhanced gaming experience! This update brings bets and predictions, new animations, character selection, a refreshed UI and main menu, new luck cards, and more. Explore new features like camera follow, re-roll on doubles, and a game timer that rewards the team with the highest total worth when time runs out. Plus, enjoy improved gameplay with bug fixes and visual enhancements.
Update now and dive into the fun!
New Features & Improvements:
Added Bets/Predictions for the next player's move.
Introduced new animations for a more dynamic experience.
Character selection is now available.
Improved UI for easier navigation and clarity.
New main menu and lobby designs.
Added 2 new luck cards.
Tombstones added for bankrupted players.
Customizable starting money for more flexible rules.
Option to escape prison by paying a fee.
Camera follow feature for active players.
Re-roll when rolling doubles.
Added turn indicator.
Various bug fixes and performance improvements.
Game timer added – when time runs out, the team with the highest total worth wins.
Changed files in this update