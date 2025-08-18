Six new heroes have been spotted on the streets of the Cursed Apple: Mina the vampire, Billy the demonic goat, Paige who can bring books to life, The Doorman who's always at your service, Victor the monster who can't be stopped, and Drifter who terrorizes the city.

Rather than enabling all these new heroes at once, we're trying a new approach where we'll be staggering their release, unlocking one every other day with the first starting today. From there, you’ll help decide which hero unlocks next by casting votes in the new pre-game lobby called 'The Hideout'.

Along with the new heroes and Hideout are various map visual updates as well as a new character select screen.

The Hideout

Welcome to the Hideout! The Hideout replaces the existing Dashboard UI and is your personal area to play around in while waiting for a match. You can invite friends to your hideout, or join them in theirs. We hope it will be a fun place to spend time as well as provide future opportunities for personalization, achievements, and events.

Interact with the terminals located throughout the Hideout to access various functions like Play, Watch, and Learn. The Hideout features a practice range where you can quickly test movement and abilities without needing to load into the Sandbox. Don't worry, the legacy sandbox is still available via a teleporter in the practice range, or through the Play Menu.

Map Update

The map has been updated with various visual improvements and lighting changes. Stay tuned, we have a lot more map improvements planned in upcoming updates.

Character Select Screen

The character select screen has received a major visual overhaul. In addition, there have been numerous visual updates to existing heroes. This work is ongoing and you can expect more updated heroes in the future.

Hero Voting

Today we introduce the first of the six new heroes, Mina, with another new hero unlocking every two days. Heroes will be released on Monday, Wednesday and Friday both this week and next. We'll also release balance adjustments in the days following each hero's release.

Every time you complete a game you will earn a vote which you can cast by visiting the voting booth in the Hideout. Who do you want to see unlocked next?

As a note, while developing this new set of heroes, we paused work on hero labs. In the future, we may revisit some of the hero labs heroes as we understand there are some elements of them that players like.

Mina: Hero Spotlight

Killing enemies has never looked better. Mina is a glass cannon that delivers quick bursts of Spirit damage at range with her passive, Love Bites. She can transform into bats and escape when things get a bit too messy. Each time you trigger Love Bites, your vampiric powers grow stronger for the rest of the match. This builds toward your ultimate, Nox Nostra, which unleashes a massive swarm of bats that hunt down and silence nearby enemies. - ‘Who got blood on my brand new shirt?’