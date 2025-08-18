 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19644203 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:19:54 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear space mechanics,

The Discord server is ready! Join and communicate with other players, offer ideas for improving the game, report bugs. We are always happy to hear your suggestions, ideas, and more. The server has a fully functioning support system. After logging into the server, select the language in which you will be more comfortable communicating, there are 2 languages to choose from: English and Russian, after that you will have access to chats in the language you chose.

If you have a good understanding of the game, then you can write a guide for it, in the future, bonuses will be given for good guides.

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck in crafting <3

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3740811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link