Dear space mechanics,

The Discord server is ready! Join and communicate with other players, offer ideas for improving the game, report bugs. We are always happy to hear your suggestions, ideas, and more. The server has a fully functioning support system. After logging into the server, select the language in which you will be more comfortable communicating, there are 2 languages to choose from: English and Russian, after that you will have access to chats in the language you chose.

If you have a good understanding of the game, then you can write a guide for it, in the future, bonuses will be given for good guides.

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck in crafting <3