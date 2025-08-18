 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19644151
Update notes via Steam Community


Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the CHESS COMPUTER!

"The Matsuzawa ENDGAME was an entry-level chess computer intended to introduce children and neophytes to the world of chess. But sales faced headwinds because nobody could beat it, even when set to the lowest difficulty."

