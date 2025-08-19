- Updated Barnato texture.
- Updated Grimoire Windows.
- Fixed vehicles not allowing custom paints.
- Slight adjustment to car selection screen. (Big one to come)
- Fixed body textures for Loadstar Nostalgia FC.
- Removed Talkback v1-3, Shocker v1-3, Mortar v1-3,Hopper v1-3 and Wavefront v1-3 fc's due to being identical as Loadstar v1-3.
- Added change class button to main menu.
- Newly created paint schemes are now selected when creating them.
- Corrected Waterfowl Texture/Material name.
- Fixed Alcohol FC bodies not showing custom parts.
- Fixed Alcohol FC custom wing textures not showing.
- Added cockpit texture to Alcohol FC custom paint textures.
- Fixed Custom Injector parts not changing properly.
- Removed Ultra Graphics setting since it was identical to High.
Update v0.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
