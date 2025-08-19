 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19644058 Edited 19 August 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated Barnato texture.
  • Updated Grimoire Windows.
  • Fixed vehicles not allowing custom paints.
  • Slight adjustment to car selection screen. (Big one to come)
  • Fixed body textures for Loadstar Nostalgia FC.
  • Removed Talkback v1-3, Shocker v1-3, Mortar v1-3,Hopper v1-3 and Wavefront v1-3 fc's due to being identical as Loadstar v1-3.
  • Added change class button to main menu.
  • Newly created paint schemes are now selected when creating them.
  • Corrected Waterfowl Texture/Material name.
  • Fixed Alcohol FC bodies not showing custom parts.
  • Fixed Alcohol FC custom wing textures not showing.
  • Added cockpit texture to Alcohol FC custom paint textures.
  • Fixed Custom Injector parts not changing properly.
  • Removed Ultra Graphics setting since it was identical to High.

Changed files in this update

